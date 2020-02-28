Natural disasters and emergencies can strike without warning for all members of the family, including pets and animals.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County, 480 N. Main St., Canandaigua, will offer “Emergency Preparedness for Pets and Animals,” a daylong regional conference for 4-H club members, students age 13-18 and the general public on March 14.

“The idea for a regional animal emergency preparedness conference was initially sparked by the desire to educate the 4-H youth about how to keep their 4-H project animals safe and healthy,” said Sarah Bagley, 4-H resource educator.

This conference will familiarize attendees with emergency protocols, increase formal disaster planning, differentiate between planning for pets versus farm animals and raise awareness of the County Animal Response Team program. The conference brings together Extension offices of Cayuga, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben and Yates counties.

Speakers include representatives from the U.S. Department of Agriculture; New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets; Ontario County Public Health; Extension Disaster Education Network; Cornell Cooperative Extension Northwest NY Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops; Ontario County Emergency Management; and National Weather Service.

Lunch will be provided. The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is free in advance, $5 at the door. Visit cceontario.org for information.