Ability Partners Foundation raised nearly $90,000 at its Winter Gala and Auction in the Finger Lakes, held on Valentine’s Day at Belhurst Castle in Geneva.

Joe Lomonaco, co-host of the News Radio WHAM-1180 Five o’clock News Hour, was the event’s host and auctioneer. All proceeds support programs and services offered by CP Rochester, Happiness House and Rochester Rehabilitation.

The event recognized individuals who volunteered their time and service to make the agencies thrive.

The “Happiness is Helping” Humanitarian Award recognizes those who advocate for people with disabilities and disadvantages, and whose accomplishments are consistent with the mission and vision of the agencies. This year’s award went to Nick Massa, president and CEO of Massa Construction.

“Nick has a huge heart,” said Mary Walsh Boatfield, president and CEO of CP Rochester, Happiness House and Rochester Rehabilitation. “His ongoing support to all three agencies sets an excellent example for others to join the cause to help people of all abilities.”

The Volunteer of the Year Award is presented to individuals who provided extraordinary service over a significant period of time to Happiness House and the Finger Lakes community. Aaron

Backhaus, defensive coordinator of Hobart College Football, received this year’s award.

Backhaus coordinates the Hobart football team’s visits to Happiness House, as well as the annual Tackles and Touchdowns fundraiser to benefit Ability Partners Foundation. Since 2010, this event has raised $44,000 dollars.

Ability Partners Inc. Board of Directors Years of Service awards went to Joyce Weir (30 years), Eileen Gage and Chuck Graham (15 years), and Martha Mock (10 years). Five-year service awards went to Jeff Baker, John Horvath and Joyce Weir.

Russell Cunningham was the keynote speaker. He was diagnosed with Hanhart syndrome when he was born, hindering the development of his legs. Cunningham was referred to Rochester Rehabilitation when he was learning to drive, and passed his road test after six months of training.