FARMINGTON — The vibrant and inspiring work of local fiber artists can be experienced at the Cobblestone Gallery starting Monday, March 2, and continuing through Sunday, April 12. This group exhibit will feature a variety of quilting, felting and wearable art.

Rochester Area Fiber Artists is a group of artists who work in fiber-based media such as quilting, surface design, felting, jewelry and paper.

RAFA’s mission is to “support, develop, promote and encourage the creative and professional growth of its members in the fiber arts.” They are open to all types of fiber artists, but limited to 50 people.

The exhibit at the Cobblestone Gallery in Farmington will feature work from 18 of the members. Because these artists work with fiber medium, which provides texture and dimension, they have a way of making a still image or object possess an intangible energy that can be colorful, eclectic and uplifting.

The work of Kathleen Tully Houser also will be featured in the Staff Gallery. Houser, who is the art gallery manager, has taught art in Victor schools for 16 years and served as principal for an additional 13 years.

Along the way, Houser kept her passion for art alive and thriving, by creating garden accessories (which can be viewed at The Cheshire Union) and textiles. The exhibit at Cobblestone will feature two of her award-winning quilts, felting and “wearable art.” Houser considers all of her work to be “forms of collage utilizing many recycled materials.” For instance, one of her pieces uses fabric from her mother’s tablecloth, grandmother’s curtains and children’s christening gowns.

A free opening reception will be held Thursday, March 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. Attendees can meet the artists, view the artwork, and enjoy wine and “tiny bites.” Daily viewing hours are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or by appointment. For information, visit cobblestoneartscenter.com or call 585-398-0220.