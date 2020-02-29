The administrative judge for the 7th Judicial District, which includes Ontario County, is among those backing a plan that would merge multiple courts into state Supreme Court

Case in point.

You file for divorce and there are multiple issues to resolve — child support, custody, domestic abuse, and guardianship. Multiple issues, multiple courts.

You’ll be sent to Supreme Court to handle the divorce; Family Court for support and custody matters; County Court for issues of abuse; and to settle guardianship, Surrogate’s Court.

“All those layers upon layers accomplish nothing, except further traumatize suffering people,” said New York state Supreme Court Justice Craig Doran, adding that a proposed overhaul of the state’s court system can’t come soon enough.

The plan, which has been talked about for years, calls for merging the state’s 11 separate trial courts into the one state Supreme Court.

The current structure is “an outdated can-of-worms that’s bad for families in crisis, bad for litigants, bad for business and bad for the state,” Doran said in a recent essay. During a visit this past week with Messenger Post Media news staff, Doran outlined his argument for reform, saying it is “the right thing to do.”

How would it work?

The plan would eliminate New York’s 11 separate trial courts, merging County Court, Court of Claims, Family Court and Surrogate’s Court into the state Supreme Court. One judge, rather than four, could handle all the cases now dispersed through multiple courts. The plan would also streamline the multiple lower courts, combining them into a single Municipal Court to hear minor criminal matters, housing cases, small claims and other small civil disputes.

Referred to as “Merge in Place,” the plan would maintain the number of judges and number of staff positions in the court system. Judges would still be elected by the voters within their jurisdiction, with the same term lengths as they now have.

Here’s the big change: An administrative judge could assign judges to hear cases in different jurisdictions, to match judges with cases that fit their expertise.

As administrative judge for the 7th Judicial District, Doran supervises the operations of courts in the district’s eight counties: Ontario, Wayne, Monroe, Yates, Livingston, Cayuga, Seneca, and Steuben. Doran said the reform would broaden the field of potential judge candidates to hear cases and bring a diversity and flexibility now lacking in the court system.

Upside, downside

Chief Judge Janet DiFiore most recently proposed the plan. It’s not a new concept. The idea of court reform has been kicked around for the past few decades. But the Legislature has never acted on it. To become law, the reform requires amending the state Constitution.

Proponents insist the amendments would make the system easier to navigate, more efficient and less costly for people using the courts. Cases could be handled through one filing and one action, which would move cases along more quickly and efficiently.

Doran said Chief Judge DiFiore is “very reform minded, very determined.” She is “putting her muscle behind this court reform,” he said.

The proposal has a long list of supporters. Those include a coalition of organizations such as: Common Cause New York; Empire Justice Center; Children’s Defense Fund, NY; LGBT Bar Association of New York; Crime Victims Treatment Center; and League of Women Voters of New York State, among others.

Pushback to the plan has come from Supreme Court justices, New York State Surrogate’s Court Association and the Supreme Court Justices Association. One argument against the reform centers on appointed administrators in the Office of Court Administration deciding which judge presides in a court, instead of the citizens who elected that judge.

“It is a threat to an independent, locally elected judiciary comprised of judges with specialized knowledge and skills,” stated a letter published in the Nov. 29, 2019, edition of the Oswego County News, oswegocountynews.com.

The battle cry for “consolidation” began only late in the 20th century, after the creation of OCA — the unified, bureaucratic arm of the courts led by a chief judge and a chief administrative judge.

“For good reason, OCA’s push for consolidated power repeatedly has failed to gain traction,” stated the letter signed by eight retired judges. They included Anthony F. Aloi of Syracuse, retired Onondaga County Court judge; and Robert J. Lunn of Penfield, retired state Supreme Court justice for the Appellate Division, 4th Department.

Where it stands

The proposal has the support of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and legislators are taking a close look. The amendments have been the subject of recent hearings in Albany.

Still, a final decision on the proposal is a long way off. Amending the constitution requires the Legislature voting on it twice, in two consecutive legislatures. Then the measure would need to go before voters for approval. The earliest it could be placed on the ballot is 2021. If approved, the changes to the court system would then be phased in over several years.