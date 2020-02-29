Whether you’ve signed on to a God-created world or not, we have somehow inherited the extraordinary capacity to articulate and reason. And although these attributes are compulsory in our search for understanding, I think it fair to say that curiosity plays a unique role in our development. Children may not articulate and reason correctly but there’s no denying their curiosity. As adults, we’re curious but slightly more discriminating. To be clear, this is not an assessment of nosiness but a critique of curiosity as it pertains to acquiring general knowledge. “Intellectual curiosity.”

Since the dawn of humankind, myriad wonders have engaged our senses. And just as speech and reason have their liability component, curiosity is a double-edged sword. Nonetheless, curiosity has proven a useful accelerant in our overall growth. In the postwar boom of the 1950s and 60s, curiosity laid the groundwork for the “X-15,” “atomic energy” and “streptomycin.” Despite two world wars, and war crimes trials that continued into the early 1960s, curiosity felt wholesome. We lived by trial and error (no pun intended), flew by the seat of our pants, occasionally suffering tragic results. Curiosity took us to the outer limits of the atmosphere, gave us wings, lifted and carried us off into the sky. Kitty Hawk, Cape Kennedy and the moon were realized in a single lifetime. After his last return from outer space in 1998, astronaut John Glenn had this to share: “To look out at this kind of creation and not believe in God to me is impossible.” Could it be that curiosity and reason exist for this very affirmation?

Today’s and yesterday’s curiosity have nothing in common. Today’s politics is a perfect example of where our curiosities lie. People speak and I hear gibberish. People reason and I hear people reasoning insanely. The mosaic of traditional Americanism is being chipped away and replaced with irregularities incongruent with American style and principle. The emerging abstract is not an outlandish curiosity but another frightening example of moral decline.

Seventy-five years ago, Albert Einstein’s curiosity delivered the thunderclap of the Manhattan Project, nuclear energy presented in a hellacious demonstration of Armageddon. “The important thing,” said Einstein, “is not to stop questioning. Curiosity has its own reason for existence.” Today’s strain of curiosity has half the country rocking the boat while the other half sits uneasily aboard awaiting the thunderclap of divine Judgment. Curiosity to the exclusion of God is unraveling the system.

Which brings me to snowmen and why they piqued my curiosity this February. Where are they? Their absence in the winter landscape is uncanny. The question of their whereabouts haunted me for days. They became an agitation, and I soon discovered I had to do something to satisfy my curiosity. In researching his book, “The History of the Snowman,” Bob Eckstein found, in a 14th century manuscript, “The Book of Hours,” a Christian devotional, what he believes to be the first snowman ever drawn. The little fellow is sitting with his back to a fireplace and predictably melting. The odd little hat he’s wearing betrays him as a Jew. Because of the drawing’s placement — in the margin of a passage devoted to the crucifixion of Christ — the drawing is considered anti-Semitic. I knew then why my mind wouldn’t rest. Call it a subliminal message, the absence of snowmen synonymous with America’s turning away from its Jewish roots, the snowman’s fade from the landscape a harbinger, a portent, a warning.

There can be no denying that America was founded with ancient Israel in mind. Our roots are in Jerusalem. The Massachusetts Bay Colony was considered a “New Jerusalem”; we govern universally by the “law of Moses.” We are New Eden, a new paradise, built on the foundation of the Kingdom of Israel. But for decades we’ve been putting enmity between ourselves and God — ignoring him, profaning him. When you put the moon between the sun and the earth, the result is darkness, and darkness is exactly what American people and politics are experiencing today. Darkness of mind, darkness of speech.

