In answer to Stewart Epstein (letter, Feb. 26, 2020):

Social Security is solvent and would be until infinity if Congress hadn't "borrowed" from it with no intention of ever paying it back.

Want to fix it?

Never stop taking it out, no matter how much you earn. Lower-paid workers have it taken out until they retire; If done that way, money would always be coming in and growing.

Plus, Congress should not be allowed to "borrow" it without a vote from the people. It is apparent Congress works for themselves, not the people who voted them in.

The people in Congress should be in for one term only. It should not be a lifetime job.

Janice M. Jones

Canandaigua