Roberts Wesleyan College will host two weeks of overnight summer camps on July 20-31 for high school students to experience life on a college campus.

Students can choose to attend one or two weeks, as well as from nine academic camps: photography and film, criminal investigation, nursing, pre-med, psychology, CSI, ministry, teacher education, and pre-physical therapy.

The summer camp offers up to 204 spots to high school students entering their sophomore, junior or senior year in the fall. The camp is in its fourth year of providing a resource for students to explore possible college majors and various careers.

“These summer camps allow students to explore a potential college major without paying college tuition,” said Amy Kovach, director of academic summer programs. “We offer these camps at cost as a service to the community. Additionally, we are excited to continue offering scholarships this year to make this educational opportunity accessible to all students.”

Roberts Wesleyan will offer one- or two-week scholarships. The deadline to apply for a scholarship is April 15; however, applications will be evaluated on a rolling basis.

To be eligible, students must have financial need as evidenced by receiving free or reduced lunch, plus a cumulative high school GPA of 2.5 or higher.

If registering for the summer camp without financial aid, the deadline is July 3. The cost per camper is $395 per week, which covers housing, meals and activities. Visit roberts.edu/summer-at-roberts/summer-camps for information.