Screen Plays will continue its eighth season with “Dick Tracy: Radio Drama Double Feature” on March 20-29 at the Multi-use Community cultural Center, 142 Atlantic Ave., Rochester.

This production is set in 1946 at the WHAM radio studio featuring live sound effects, jingles from local commercials and seven actors vocalizing every character from the story.

Act features Tracy in “The Case of the Big Top Murders,” a who-done-it focusing on murder and mayhem in a traveling circus. Act II follows the mystery of a missing gem with “Diamond Double-Cross.”

Tickets cost $18 for general admission, $15 for seniors and students. Visit bit.ly/3cmr8ne for information.