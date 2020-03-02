Three Marion residents have been arrested in connection with an assault on a man on the Erie Heritage Canal Path in the Town of Palmyra.

Anthony J. Rizzo, 32; Sarah M. Hellis, 31; and Destinyann M. Gourney, 21, Monday were charged with first-degree gang assault, second-degree assault and fourth-degree conspiracy, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office reported Monday.

According to the sheriff's office, Palmyra Police Department officers were sent to locate an assault victim who stated that he had been assaulted on the canal path by two white males. He was able to identify one of them. Wayne County sheriff's personnel interviewed the victim at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital before he was taken to Rochester General Hospital to be treated for several facial fractures; he also had several lacerations to his face. He said he was on the canal path with a female when two white males came out of a wooded area and began to assault him.

Sheriff's deputies were able to locate the alleged assailant he was able to identify; he was with three other people causing a disturbance in the Town of Lyons.

The three people arrested told deputies that the victim had tried to message one of the female defendants on Facebook and that made them angry, so they decided to set up a meet with the victim so the two white males could beat him up. The three were brought to the Wayne County Jail for arraignment. Charges are pending against the second white male.