Tami Bonnell, CEO of EXIT Realty Corp. International, will headline Windows of Opportunity, a real estate industry think tank hosted by Women’s Council of Realtors Rochester from 8 to 10:30 a.m. on March 12 at Ridgemont Country Club.

Bonnell will share an overview of the national and local real estate markets, and how real estate professionals can identify and capitalize on key opportunities to advance their careers and help position their clients to make the most of it.

The event is open to the public. Call (585) 509-0863 or visit bit.ly/38jsqw0 for information.