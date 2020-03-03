Foodlink’s nutrition educators will be busier than usual this March as they help the Rochester community celebrate National Nutrition Month.

The annual campaign created by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics focuses on the importance of making informed food choices and developing sound eating and physical activity habits. This year’s theme is “Eat Right, Bite by Bite,” referring to the small choices that can lead to healthier lifestyle.

One tactic that Foodlink employs to educate the community about shopping for and eating healthier foods is through “Cooking Matters at the Store” tours. Foodlink is a partner with Cooking Matters, a program within the national No Kid Hungry campaign. The tours empower families to stretch their food budgets and help children get healthy meals at home. In honor of National Nutrition Month, Foodlink has scheduled tours at different stores throughout March.

“These store tours allow us to engage with community members right where they shop, so it’s a great opportunity to help them save money and make healthy choices,” said Margaret Liljedahl, senior manager of nutrition education at Foodlink. “During National Nutrition Month, we’re excited that our educators will get to empower shoppers with this knowledge at different stores in the coming weeks.”

Tours will run from 1 to 3 p.m. on March 13 at Walmart, 1490 Hudson Ave., Rochester; 4 to 6 p.m. on March 18 at Price Rite of Rochester, 375 Driving Park Ave.; and 2 to 4 p.m. on March 27 at Tops Friendly Markets, 450 West Ave., Rochester.

Shoppers at the City of Rochester Public Market can attend 20-minute nutrition education demonstrations at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. every Thursday and Saturday. Workshops include a recipe demonstration and nutrition lesson.

Foodlink will share nutrition education videos on its social media platforms (@foodlinkny). Visit foodlinkny.org or eatright.org for information.