An Ontario County elections commissioner is seeking applications

As the field of Democratic hopefuls has continued to narrow, with the remaining candidates adding to their delegate totals following Super Tuesday for the 2020 Presidential election, New York state is getting ready for its turn as a primary state come April.

Which means Michael Northrup is looking for additional help.

As one of the two elections commissioners for Ontario County, Northrup has overseen multiple elections, and is getting ready for three big ones this year. Aside from the primary, scheduled for April 28, the Ontario County Board of Elections has to be prepared for the special election in the 27th Congressional District scheduled for the same date, to determine who will succeed former Rep. Chris Collins, a Republican who was convicted of insider trading. With the primary and the special election, in addition to the general presidential election in November and early voting — which will begin Saturday, April 18 — Northrup is more than happy to take on additional help from would-be election inspectors.

However, while it isn't a volunteer position, it can be demanding.

"It is a job. Quite a bit of work for one day," Northrup said.

Inspectors can typically expect to earn approximately $210, according to Northrup. This accounts for two-and-a-half hours of training, which pays $30, and $180 for work done on Election Day.

Northrup also made clear that inspectors who get hired can typically expect a short commute.

"We try to keep everyone as close to their hometown," or as "contiguous to their hometown as possible."

Oftentimes, most election inspectors are retirees, as their usual talent pool comes from recruitment flyers, which are sent via the county's Human Resources Department and area school districts to homes in the region.

"We tend to have some success in reaching out to retirees" with this method, Northrup said, although "we're always looking for more inspectors."

Currently, the elections office has a "good resource" of inspectors, although past experience has shown Northrup that they "lose 30 to 40" inspectors each year before the election. This is especially prominent in Phelps and Geneva, which routinely experience a dearth of inspectors across political parties.

Therefore, Northrup is always open to additional applications, and has encouraged others to apply. Applications are available on the website by clicking the Become an Election Inspector button on the County's Board of Elections website.