Messenger Post Media has partnered up with Ontario County Humane Society to weekly showcase animals from the shelter in our Tails for Tuesday feature.

CHAMP is a wonderful happy hound mix that has a lot of energy. He would be a great addition to any home.

SAMMY is a middle-aged, very loving guy who is looking for a lap to sit on and a family to call his own.

Both Champ and Sammy are available for adoption at Happy Tails Animal Shelter, located at 2976 County Road 48 in Hopewell. If you are interested in adopting Champ or Sammy or taking a look at the other animals the shelter has up for adoption, please visit www.ontariocountyhumanesociety.org or call 585-396-4590.