Four new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in New York state, bringing the total number of cases in the state to six.

A statement posted to the Yeshiva University school's website Wednesday morning confirmed that one of those cases was a student. The student is the 20-year-old son of the 50-year-old Westchester man who was diagnosed with the virus.

In a news conference Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the man's 14-year-old daughter and wife, as well as his neighbor who drove him to the hospital, all tested positive for coronavirus.

Two families from Buffalo who recently returned from Italy were placed in quarantine as a precaution, but all tested negative for coronavirus, according to Cuomo.

The governor also directed approximately 300 SUNY and CUNY students to come home from programs in five countries affected by coronavirus — China, Japan, Italy, Iran and South Korea. All five countries have either been issued a Level 2 or Level 3 travel notice from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The students will be brought home on a chartered plane and quarantined for 14 days in dormitory settings.

"As we continue to see a rise in cases of novel coronavirus around the world, we are taking every precaution necessary and mobilizing our public health system to protect New Yorkers," Cuomo said.

