Center Cafe & Studios, a woman-owned business in the Culver-Merchants neighborhood, recently launched a food menu representing its pledge toward sustainability with a community brunch.

Proceeds from the event benefited Meg’s Gift, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting mental health awareness and access to services in the Rochester community.

Center Cafe & Studios opened in October 2019. Owner Jennifer Flansburg, having begun her own journey of self-discovery and healing many years prior, came to feel a responsibility to help others start theirs. The studio’s mantra? “Meet your magic.”

Flansburg describes Center Cafe & Studios as a community space that welcomes wellness practitioners in Greater Rochester to share their healing gifts. In keeping a more fluid workshop and teacher schedule, she hopes to cultivate a community of empowered and connected individuals.

Flansburg sought out the Culver-Merchants neighborhood to ensure the studio’s services would be accessible to people from all backgrounds and bring more attention to the heart of the city.

Center Cafe & Studios offers group classes and workshops, individual therapeutic services, herbal consultations, and a coffee/tea bar. With the positive feedback she’s received on her drinks menu, Flansburg decided to expand the menu to include food. Brunch is offered on Saturdays and Sundays.

Flansburg chose Meg’s Gift as the event’s beneficiary because of its similar mission of facilitating mental, emotional and spiritual wellness. Representatives from the nonprofit attended the community brunch to help guests speak more openly about mental health.