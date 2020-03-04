Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Brockport

Doralis Allen, Rowan Grady and Max Sevor, of Brockport, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list of distinguished students at the University at Albany. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.25 GPA during their first semester, 3.5 GPA in subsequent terms.

Churchville

David Nundy, of Churchville was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list of distinguished students at the University at Albany. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.25 GPA during their first semester, 3.5 GPA in subsequent terms.

Hilton

Kelly Galloway and Mallory Lincourt, of Hilton, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list of distinguished students at the University at Albany. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.25 GPA during their first semester, 3.5 GPA in subsequent terms.

North Chili

Braedan Lynn, of North Chili, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list of distinguished students at the University at Albany. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.25 GPA during their first semester, 3.5 GPA in subsequent terms.

Rochester

Nick Lyons, of Rochester, graduated in December 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in computer engineering from Clarkson University in Potsdam. Lyons minored in mathematics and software engineering.

Mycah Stuckey, of Rochester, recently was named to the “Overwatch” e-sports team at SUNY Canton. Stuckey is in the individual studies program.

Scottsville

Abigail Smith, of Scottsville, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list of distinguished students at the University at Albany. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.25 GPA during their first semester, 3.5 GPA in subsequent terms.

Spencerport

Dakota Baker, Jennifer Mudd and Nikki Siplo, of Spencerport, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list of distinguished students at the University at Albany. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.25 GPA during their first semester, 3.5 GPA in subsequent terms.