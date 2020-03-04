Hope Hall School will receive the Business in the Spotlight Award from the Gates Chili Chamber of Commerce for its contribution to the economic vibrancy of the community, community involvement, special achievements, growth and success, and job creation.

Hope Hall will be recognized during the Chamber’s lunch meeting on March 17 at Agatina’s Restaurant, 2967 Buffalo Road. Guest speaker David Mammano, host of the “Avanti Entrepreneur Podcast,” will present “Crash & Learn: Lessons in Business.”

The quarterly award requires a nomination, interview and judging process. Companies are critiqued on several levels, including contribution to the local economy and community, success, longevity, growth of the company, and unique approach to the industry.

“We are pleased to be presenting Hope Hall School with this award,” said Carla Vazquez, chair of the BITS Committee. “Hope Hall School was established in 1994 to provide opportunity for educationally marginalized children to become successful lifelong learners. The school serves students in grades 2-12 from 19 school districts.”

Hope Hall, located at 1612 Buffalo Road in Gates, is a private, non-sectarian, nonprofit school designed for students with special learning needs who experience frustration in the traditional classroom setting.

Registration costs $20 for Chamber members, $25 for the public. Visit gcchamber.com or hopehall.org for information.