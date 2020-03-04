Geva Theatre Center Conservatory, now in its 24th year, will hold auditions for its annual Summer Academy on March 27-29.

Auditions are by appointment for ages 12-18. All experience levels are welcome. This year’s Academy will focus on musical theater from June 29 to Aug. 1.

Students will take classes in acting, movement/dance, monologues, expansions, voice and diction, song prep, and rehearsal/production. Tuition is $1,350, with need-based scholarships available.

Those auditioning should prepare a one-minute monologue from a play and 32 bars of a song. An interview will follow. Call (585) 232-1366 to schedule an audition.