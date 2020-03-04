Naples HIgh School, 136 N. Main St., will present “Guys and Dolls” at 7 p.m. March 12-14 and 2 p.m. March 14.

“Guys and Dolls” is based on the story and characters by Damon Runyon, music and lyrics by Frank Loesser, and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows.

The leads are double-cast, so the March 12 and March 14 matinee will have one set of leads and the March 13-14 night shows will have another.

Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and students. Tickets are available in the high school and elementary officers, and at the door.