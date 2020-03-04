Local residents join Rochester accounting firm

Stephanie Ingalls, of Spencerport; Eric Mrozek, of Brockport; and Nathan Resch, of Greece, recently joined Mengel Metzger Barr & Co. LLP in Rochester.

Ingalls, who studies at St. John Fisher College, was hired as an accounting/tax intern. Resch, an accounting student at the College at Brockport, joins as a tax intern.

Mrozek was hired as a staff accountant. He will be responsible for preparing individual, corporate and nonprofit tax returns, and will assist assurance staff with engagements after the tax season. He graduated from the College of Brockport with a Bachelor of Science in accounting.

Roberts appoints associate VP

Benjamin Espinoza, of Rochester, recently became associate vice president for online education and assistant professor of practical theology at Roberts Wesleyan College.

Espinoza will focus on growing online learning programs to expand access to education, enhance and ensure student success, and meet the needs of a changing workforce. He will work with academic departments to ensure online programs meet the needs of current and prospective adult students.

Espinoza joins the college from Michigan State University. He received a Master of Arts in Christian education from Asbury Theological Seminary in Kentucky and a bachelor’s degree from Cedarville University in Ohio. He completed his Doctor of Philosophy in higher, adult and lifelong education and a graduate certificate in Chicano/Latino studies from MSU.

CNB announces community office leadership

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust recently named three community office managers: Emma Netto at Mendon, Kimberly Salois at Webster BayTowne and Alicia Welch at Latta-Long Pond in Greece.

Netto worked as a teller, universal banker and assistant branch manager since joining CNB in 2014. She graduated from Onondaga Community College and completed Dale Carnegie Training for manager leadership.

Salois, of Penfield, joined CNB in 2019 with 13 years of experience in financial services. She most recently served as assistant manager at the Chili Office. Salois attended Johnson & Wales University in Rhode Island.

Welch started in the Henrietta Office in 2015, holding positions as a financial services representative and assistant manager. Her later roles include assistant manager at Latta-Long Pond and manager at Webster BayTowne. Welch graduated from Buffalo State.