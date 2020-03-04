A North Rose resident is accused of shooting and dismembering a Greece man

The trial of a Wayne County man accused of shooting a Greece man and dismembering his body inside a vacant Syracuse home begins this week in Monroe County Court.

Aries Ash, 31, of North Rose is charged with nine felony counts, including two counts of second-degree murder, in the death of Maximillion Cook, 34, of Greece on March 23, 2019 at 10 Pennsylvania Ave. in Rochester.

Cook was allegedly shot once in the upper body with a semi-automatic handgun. No motive for the slaying has been released.

Three other people charged in connection with the slaying have already pleaded guilty. Lamor Britton and Aziz Adams, both of Syracuse, were convicted in Onondaga County Court of tampering with physical evidence and have been sentenced, according to Onondaga County Assistant District Attorney Caleb Petzoldt.

Charisse Walton, 37, Ash's girlfriend, was originally indicted on the same nine counts as Ash, but she pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and is expected to testify against him, according to Ash's attorneys, Paul Guerrieri and Melissa Wells-Spicer. Britton and Adams most likely won't testify, Guerrieri and Wells-Spicer said.

Wells-Spicer said Walton faces a maximum of 15 years in state prison, but that could be lowered to 10 years if she "she successfully cooperates."

The Monroe County District Attorney's Office declined to comment on the pending charges against Walton.

On March 24, 2019, Cook's body was pulled from the trunk of his own car in Syracuse and then taken into the basement of an abandoned Syracuse home, court documents show. Britton served as the lookout and tried to conceal evidence of the slaying.

Cook's body was dismembered, police said. According to court documents and police, Cook's hands, head, feet and tattoos were cut off by Adams and Ash in the basement of 110 Dearborn Place. His head and other body parts were put into a bag and then taken from the Syracuse scene to be "incinerated," court documents said.

Documents show the bag was later recovered at the home Ash and Walton shared in Wayne County.

The next day, Rochester police received a call stating Cook had been the victim of a serious crime. That led authorities to Syracuse, where officers found his abandoned vehicle.

On March, 26, 2019, Rochester police attempted to stop a car wanted in connection with the slaying. Ash didn't stop, police said, and led officers on a brief chase that ended on Clifford Avenue when the car rear-ended a garbage truck.

No one was seriously injured in the crash, after which Ash and Walton were both arrested.

Jury selection began Monday in the courtroom of Monroe County Court Judge Michael Dollinger. Opening statements are expected later this week and the trial will likely last between four to six weeks.