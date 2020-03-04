WXXI and the Rochester Museum & Science Center will host a free screening of “The Gene: An Intimate History” from 6 to 9 p.m. on March 23 in the Eisenhart Theatre, 657 East Ave.

“The Gene” by Ken Burns and Barak Goodman is adapted from Siddhartha Mukherjee’s book of the same name. The series explores the evolution of genetic science from Gregor Mendel’s experiment in the 19th century to CRISPR, and the hope that altering DNA will transform the treatment of complex and challenging diseases. It tackles the ethical challenges these technologies pose for humankind.

A discussion will follow with director Chris Durrance. A reception will include hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Visit bit.ly/2TB3pHr to register.

The full, two-part documentary will air on WXXI-TV on April 7 and April 14 at 8 p.m.