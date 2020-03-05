The 1350 Cafe in the Perinton Community Center offers meals for people ages 55 and older at noon from Mondays through Fridays.
The cost is $4.75 for residents and $5.75 for nonresidents. Registration is required. All meals are prepared by Chef Preston Bennett.
March 16: Cubed steak with white gravy over mile-high biscuits.
March 17: St. Patrick’s Day! Corned beef and cabbage, carrots and potatoes, and Irish soda bread.
March 18: Plant-based day — stuffed veggie and black bean pita.
March 19: Birthday bash! Garden salad, barbecue pork roast, mashed potatoes and cake. Lunch and Learn — “Looking Back at the 1920s: A 100-year Anniversary Perspective.”
March 20: Tuna melt, crispy fries and dill pickle. Lunch and Learn — “Going to the Ball: Civil War Victorian Dance.”
Call (585) 223-1617 for details or go to perinton.org for a monthly newsletter.
