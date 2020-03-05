The 1350 Cafe in the Perinton Community Center offers meals for people ages 55 and older at noon from Mondays through Fridays.
The cost is $4.75 for residents and $5.75 for nonresidents. Registration is required. All meals are prepared by Chef Preston Benett.
March 23: Italian sausage-stuffed peppers.
March 24: Chicken pot pie. Perinton Ambulance presents “When to Call Emergency Medical Services.”
March 25: Pulled pork sliders with coleslaw and crispy tater tots. Lunch and Learn — “Jack Kowiak presents Beyond Susan B. Anthony.”
March 26: Shipwreck day! Fried haddock with steamed rice and seasonal veggies. Lunch and Learn — “Shipwrecks of Lake Ontario: A Journey of Discovery.”
March 27: Homemade creamy tomato soup and gooey grilled cheese.
Call (585) 223-1617 for details or go to perinton.org for a monthly newsletter.
