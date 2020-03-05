Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Kyle Diehl, of Farmington, and Samuel Barron, Kelli Kunick, Zachary Larche, McKenzie Serens and Noah Vankuren, of Victor, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list of distinguished students at the University at Albany. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.25 GPA during their first semester, 3.5 GPA in subsequent terms.

Allison Heltz, of Victor, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Villanova University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Heltz majors in biochemistry.