Penfield

Mary Abaied, of Penfield, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Empire State College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.75 GPA.

Madeline Anton, Anna Baumer, Jonathan Collins, Katelyn Cook, Gregory Faklaris, Lauren Landis, Samuel Lenhardt, Michael Pickett, Jacob Rinere, Sarah Wall and Sam Wilder, of Penfield, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list of distinguished students at the University at Albany. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.25 GPA during their first semester, 3.5 GPA in subsequent terms.

Rochester

Tyler Borrelli and Henry Sauvain, of Rochester, graduated in December 2019 from Clarkson University in Potsdam. Borrelli earned degrees in computer and electrical engineering, plus a mathematics minor. Sauvain majored in mechanical engineering with a mathematics minor.

Sean Jarrett, of Rochester, was accepted to Culver-Stockton College in Missouri for the fall 2020 semester. Jarrett received the Promise Scholarship.

Thomas Nagle, of Rochester, recently was named to the “League of Legends” e-sports team at SUNY Canton. Nagle majors in game design and development.

Moriah Woodall, of Rochester, will spend spring break serving others on a mission trip through Cedarville University in Ohio. Six trips will care for residents of Atlanta, New York City, Salt Lake City, Pittsburgh, Memphis and Washington, D.C.

Webster

Cristina Aquino, Alexandra Beiling, Natalia Davila, Zachary Dickman, Audrey Fountain, Edwards Kemedjio and Diana Slobodian, of Webster, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list of distinguished students at the University at Albany. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.25 GPA during their first semester, 3.5 GPA in subsequent terms.

Theodore Braun and Benjamin Newton, of Webster, graduated in December 2019 from Clarkson University in Potsdam. Braun majored in engineering and management, and minored in project management. Newark studied mechanical engineering with a mathematics minor.