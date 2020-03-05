The Eastman Piano, Eastman-Ranlet and Faculty Artist concert series will continue with performances throughout the month.

Joyce Yang will perform on March 20 through the Eastman Piano Series. Tickets cost $23, with $10 student tickets available. The Eastman-Ranlet Series will continue with the Aizuri Quartet on March 29; tickets are $29-$40, with $10 student tickets.

Bonita Boyd, Kenneth Grant, Nicholas Goluses, Andrew Harley and Renee Jolles will perform on March 16 for the Faculty Artist Series, followed by Marina Lomazov and Joseph Rackers on March 22, Don Harry on March 25, Oleh Kyrsa and Barry Snyder on March 27, and Eastman Virtuosi on March 28.

Visit esm.rochester.edu for information.