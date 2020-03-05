Episcopal SeniorLife Communities hosted a lunch for first responders Feb. 19 at Rockwood Center in Henrietta.

Residents and staff joined together to thank the men and women who serve the seniors in their Henrietta communities, Rockwood Center — independent living — and Brentland Woods — assisted living. First responders attended from the Henrietta Fire Department, Henrietta Ambulance, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 911 Call Center and CHS Mobile Integrated Healthcare.