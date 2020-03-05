Greetings! As we head into spring and with summer just around the corner, let’s take a quick look at what is going on around town.

Spring cleaning: Yes, it’s about that time to start thinking about the annual spring cleanup after a long winter. Once again, our crews did a terrific job keeping the roads and sidewalks clear of snow and ice all winter and now they will soon (hopefully) be storing the plow blades away and turn their attention to roadwork and yard debris cleanup. As a reminder, spring leaf pickup is scheduled for an April/May timeframe and, as always, please keep any yard debris free of the storm gutters in order to allow water to drain properly from the roadway. For a detailed look at our yard debris pickup program, go to our website (bit.ly/2IkMVhy).

Our parks department will be doing a little spring cleaning as well as they prepare our many parks for summer use. Reserve one of our many wonderful park shelters for your summer picnic or party. You can reserve online or call the Parks and Recreation Department directly at (585) 223-5050.

Family fun: Once again, our Recreation Department provided top-notch programing and events over the winter. The enormously popular Pizza Poll celebrated its 30th anniversary this year. Another packed house diligently worked their way through several slices of pizza to determine Perinton’s pizza champ. A big thanks to our dedicated workers who make this event run so smoothly and, of course, to all of our local pizza parlors that participated this year.

Congratulations to our winners: TK’s (first place), Mark’s (second place) and Salvatore’s (third place).

Our popular Father/Daughter Valentine Ball, family sports nights and Cinema Saturdays drew great crowds as well as the Recreation Department, once again, provided family fun throughout the winter months. Please check out the upcoming programs, including some of our new offerings, on the following pages in this brochure.

Speaking of our Recreation Department, I want to personally congratulate Recreation director Jeff Nutting on being presented with the Patriot Award. Great job Jeff!

All the best wishes: Town Hall had a couple more retirements over the past few months. Our deputy assessor Carol Schaubroeck is retiring in March after 15 years in the Assessor’s Office. Carol has done a wonderful job, and I thank her for her years of service and wish her well in retirement. In February, after 24 years here at the town, Barb Clay is retiring to concentrate on her new career: being a grandmother.

Barb has been such a terrific ambassador for our town and a delight to work with. All of us here at Town Hall and all over town wish her all the best and look forward to her frequent visits to say hi.

We were also fortunate to welcome Heather Moffitt in February. Heather will be taking on many of Barb’s responsibilities and I look forward to working with her. Stop in and give her a warm welcome!

Thanks: I want to give my usual shout-out to all of our police, fire and EMS personnel who serve our community so well. Thanks so much for all you do.

As the weather warms up, I hope you are able to get out and enjoy all that our town has to offer. From our trails to our concerts to our acres of open space, this is truly a special town. If you ever have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to call, email or stop by any time. My phone number is (585) 223-0770 and my email address is channa@perinton.org. I look forward to hearing from you.