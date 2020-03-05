Victor resident joins Harris Beach

Andrea Gray, of Victor, recently joined Harris Beach PLLC as a senior counsel in Rochester.

Gray is part of the wills, trusts and estates team, which focuses on advising clients in developing and implementing solutions for the preservation, management and transfer of wealth to the next generation, as well as navigating the medical, financial and legal decisions posed by aging.

Gray has experience in elder and special needs law, estate planning, estate and trust administration, gift and estate tax planning, and guardianship. She previously served in leadership and as labor counsel for two health care systems, and holds a degree in public health.