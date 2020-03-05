CNB announces community office leadership

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust recently named three community office managers: Emma Netto at Mendon, Kimberly Salois at Webster BayTowne and Alicia Welch at Latta-Long Pond in Greece.

Netto worked as a teller, universal banker and assistant branch manager since joining CNB in 2014. She graduated from Onondaga Community College and completed Dale Carnegie Training for manager leadership.

Salois, of Penfield, joined CNB in 2019 with 13 years of experience in financial services. She most recently served as assistant manager at the Chili Office. Salois attended Johnson & Wales University in Rhode Island.

Welch started in the Henrietta Office in 2015, holding positions as a financial services representative and assistant manager. Her later roles include assistant manager at Latta-Long Pond and manager at Webster BayTowne. Welch graduated from Buffalo State.