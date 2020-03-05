The Pittsford Mendon High School indoor track and field varsity boys and girls teams recently competed in the Monroe County Championships at Rochester Institute of Technology.

The top eight finishers in each event earned points for their team.

In the 55-meter dash, Samantha Erdle placed second. Riley Morrell earned fifth place in the 1,000-meter run. Regan Whitaker pole-vaulted her way to fourth place. Seventh place in the 1,500-meter race walk went to Arianne D’Arcy.

All three relay teams on the girls side earned points, as well. The 4-x-200 meter relay team of Lacy Howe, Erdle, Shamonnie Lee and Carrie Kandell claimed sixth place. Sara Berry, Lexi Herman, Emily Madrazo and Janelle Eckl comprised the seventh-place 4-x-400 meter relay team. In the 4-x-800 meter relay, Morrell, Sophia Palumbo, Riana Heffron and Julieta Zabala earned eighth place.

On the boys side, Clyde Williams placed third in the 55-meter run. Kyle Owlett earned fifth place in the 600-meter run. In the 1,600-meter run, Jimmy Smith earned 10 points for the Vikings as the individual champion and Drew Cox placed fifth.

The Vikings’ 4-x-200 meter relay team of Williams, Nole Ghera, Caleb Cotton and Colin Johnston claimed eighth place. Nico Valentine, Colby Schenkel, Evan Hackett and Cox comprised the Vikings’ eighth-place 4-x-800 meter relay team.