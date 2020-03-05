Gov. Cuomo held a Thursday afternoon press conference to discuss the coronavirus in NYS. One local patient is being tested for the virus at Rochester General Hospital. Monroe County Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Michael Mendoza said the results should be back in about 48 hours.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York state doubled overnight, from 11 to 22, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.

The newly diagnosed cases include two hospitalized, intensive-care patients in New York City and a hospitalized man in Long Island’s Nassau County, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

The eight other positive tests were in people with mild symptoms - or none at all - in Westchester County. Cuomo said these eight cases are connected to a lawyer from New Rochelle, Westchester County, who was the second confirmed case in the state.

One local patient is being tested for the virus at Rochester General Hospital. Monroe County Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Michael Mendoza said the results should be back in about 48 hours.

“The number will continue to go up,” Cuomo said. “It must because we are continuing to test.”