Baywinde Senior Living hosted a chili cook-off at Sage Harbor in Webster to mark National Chili Day (Feb. 27).

Celebrity judges were Mary Chao from the Democrat and Chronicle, Wendy Mills from Spectrum News and Eric Snitil, chief meteorologist at WROC-TV.

The Judges’ Choice Award went to Noah Sargent, of Rochester Mobile X-Ray and Diagnostic X-Ray Services in Buffalo.

Abdullah Dindost, dining room manager for Sage Harbor, took home the People’s Choice Award.

The West Webster Fire Department participated in the five alarm category.