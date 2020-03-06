The race for 131st Assembly seat gains another contender

State Sen. Chris Jacobs, R-Buffalo, picked up an endorsement this week from the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters (NASRCC) in the race for the 27th Congressional District.

Opponent Nate McMurray, Democrat from Erie County, also picked up an endorsement in the race for the 27th District, from former Rep. John LaFalce. LaFalce, who represented Western New York for 28 years until 2003, called McMurray “extremely intelligent, educated and articulate,” with “diverse and valuable life experiences."

LaFalce, a Democrat, noted McMurray’s accomplishments as an attorney awarded a Fulbright Scholarship, his experience in the law and his work in China and Korea, where McMurray speaks the languages of those countries that are very important to the United States. The former congressman also noted McMurray’s dedication to business development and job creation.

On bahalf of Jacobs, NASRCC Senior Regional Manager Dave Haines stated: “Chris Jacobs has been a champion for working people in Albany and he will keep fighting for us in Washington. We are proud to endorse Chris in next month’s special election and we look forward to working with him to advance the interests of our members in Congress.”

The special election on April 28 coincides with the presidential primary. The special election will fill the vacancy left by Chris Collins, the Clarence Republican who resigned last year before pleading guilty to felony charges related to insider trading and lying to the FBI.

In other 2020 races, another Republican is eying the 131st Assembly District. Ann Marie Heizmann, of Seneca County, launched her campaign for the seat being vacated by longtime Assemblyman Brian Kolb, R-Victor.

Heizmann, president of the Seneca County Farm Bureau, says on her campaign page she has “fought tirelessly for the rights of individuals to live their lives without government intervention.” She cites her business experience running Meadeville Farm for 15 years, dealing with “onerous government regulations that come with farming, the long hours for little pay, the planning, staffing, paperwork, equipment maintenance, animal husbandry, permits, and inspections, while actually producing crops and raising livestock.”

Other Republicans seeking the GOP nomination include: Manchester Town Supervisor Jeff Gallahan; Seneca County Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Shipley; and former Canandaigua City Council member Cindy Wade. Democrat Matthew Miller of Canandaigua is also running for the seat. Miller is a former patient care technician and former intelligence analyst with the New York Army National Guard.