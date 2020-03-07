I am working on a book about my journey toward faith. It is called "Science and Religion in Harmony — A Credible Framework." In an earlier essay, I discussed the nature of prayer. Here I discuss the nature of purpose.

Religions believe that existence is an act of God. This belief is faith-based. There is lots of evidence. But no proof. I share this faith, and believe that life was created for a purpose.

Atheists believe that existence is an accident. Their belief is also faith-based, because there is no proof of the absence of God. And as philosophers tell us, absence of proof is not proof of absence. So my atheist friends believe that life is an accident and has no purpose.

Does purpose matter? Is it important? If yes, why?

Earth began about 4.5 billion years ago. To cope with such a big number, let us say that it began "one mile ago."

Over millions of years, our senses — e.g. vision, hearing, thinking — slowly evolved to work best for our survival, i.e. at walking speed. And equally slowly, our cultures evolved to cope with our walking-speed behavior.

In the "one mile" since the earth began, our human species got cognitive awareness 2.5 inches (170,000 years) ago. Writing was invented .07 inches (5,000 years) ago. And the Age of Enlightenment began .004 inches (300 years) ago.

Then something dramatic happened. About .001 inches (100 years) ago, the Age of Technology arrived. Our knowledge began to explode. So did our power — nuclear, aerospace, computing, genetics, space travel, etc. Now we can achieve almost limitless progress. But we can also destroy humanity overnight.

This situation is unique in human history — a warp-speed explosion of destructive power, controlled (or not) by cultures that move at walking speed. It is difficult to see beyond three outcomes.

The first outcome would be extinction of our human species — the end of life as we know it.

The second outcome would be survival of our human species, in a state of pervasive control and dependency. (Already we see this happening to some groups to an extent previously undreamed of.)

The third outcome would be global freedom and fulfillment, individually and collectively, on an enduring, global basis, based on ethical behavior and cooperation, not coercion.

Can our walking-speed cultures handle this warp-speed task? Where do we turn for the wisdom and leadership to control the destructive forces of our technology without losing our humanity in the process?

Can we turn to those who believe that nothing is sacred — that life is an accident with no intrinsic value or purpose beyond fiat or vote?

Religion traditionally focuses on God in the context of individual and community issues. Has the time come for religion to also focus on a more fundamental issue — survival of the human species? If God created life for a purpose, could religion serve any higher purpose?

Francis D.R. Coleman is a Bloomfield resident.