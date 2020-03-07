With support, county officials are ready as can be

As the number of coronavirus cases in New York state surged overnight Friday and continued through the day Saturday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an emergency declaration to help in the response to coronavirus by state and local governments, allowing him to expedite purchasing goods and hiring people.

"This is labor intensive," Cuomo said.

In Ontario County, the Board of Supervisors on Thursday heard from county Public Health Preventive Services Director Kate Ott.

“We can expect more cases,” she said, but her main message: “No need to panic.”

Ott said a few residents returned recently to Ontario County from traveling and voluntarily isolated themselves as a precaution. As of Thursday, none of them had become ill.

With more money and support coming from state and federal sources, “We are as ready as we can be,” she said.

Ott added that this isn’t the first time public health has been faced with such challenges, citing the H1N1 flu virus that emerged in 2009. The virus contained a unique combination of influenza genes not previously identified in animals or people. HIN1 caused the first global flu pandemic in 40 years. As with that flu virus, she expects a vaccine will be developed against coronavirus, though that may take awhile.

When a vaccine is ready, “we are prepared to deliver the vaccine,” Ott said.

Public Health is receiving frequent updates from state and federal officials. Ontario County Public Health Director Mary Beer was in Albany last Thursday in meetings about coronavirus.

Ott said Public Health is communicating closely with local schools, businesses and the larger community, as well as working with seven area counties. She responded to the following questions via email:

Q: What plans exist for quarantining folks?

A: The county is notified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via the New York State Department of Health, of individuals entering the U.S. from an affected country. We have also received calls from community members who have returned to the state.

The county contacts the individual and assesses the situation.

If the individual meets the parameters for a 14-day isolation or quarantine, a Public Health nurse explains the process and obtains verbal and or written agreement by the individual that they will comply. Every day the individual reports symptoms and their temperature to the Public Health nurse by phone, text or email.

If the person needs support while on isolation, the local health department must provide it: This could include delivery of groceries, medications or even finding an alternate location for the individual or their family members to stay.

At the end of the isolation period, the person is free to resume their normal activities.

Q: How is Public Health communicating and enforcing these plans?

A: We communicate initially by phone. If warranted and prudent, a Public Health nurse will visit the home. The assigned nurse is in contact with the isolated individual daily concerning compliance, symptoms and temperature. We have not had anyone refuse to comply.

There is a public health law that gives the public health director the authority to mandate isolations/quarantines, but this is an absolute last resort. We would do everything in our power to prevent this from being necessary. As a rule, people don’t want to make other people sick and though home isolation is a significant inconvenience, people usually understand the necessity and agree.

Q: Are these plans expected to be effective?

A: Pandemic planning goes on behind the scenes in every health department every day. We drill these plans routinely. The lessons learned from previous outbreaks and pandemics are applied to current situations. The hope is that these pre-pandemic measures (identification of travelers, voluntary home isolation, etc.) will buy our communities some time so that there will be less illnesses and less deaths when the time comes.

China found themselves in the midst of a huge outbreak with very little warning. We are fortunate as we have some time for health departments, hospitals, schools, businesses and the community to prepare. These measures should have a positive impact on the severity of the outbreak/pandemic when it occurs.

Q: What advice are you giving people in their communities now in advance of (or during) an outbreak?

A: On a personal level; do those things your mother taught you: wash hands before eating or smoking, after using the bathroom, after blowing your nose or coughing or sneezing, when you return home from work or being in the community, etc. Keep your hands away from your eyes, nose and mouth. Cough and sneeze into your elbow. Stay home if you are sick. Avoid sick people (try to maintain a 6-foot buffer zone). Keep two weeks of supplies and medications on hand so you can self-isolate if you need to.

As cases of the illness increase, you may be asked to avoid large gatherings, and schools may even be asked to close. Think about how this will work for your family. What is your backup plan for child care? If you are running a business, look at your absenteeism policies. Do your policies incentivize employees to work when they’re sick?

There are many more recommendations and a lot more information for schools, colleges, healthcare systems, businesses and the community on the NY State (https://health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/coronavirus/) and CDC Websites (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html).

Ott said this is a rapidly changing/developing situation, and today’s recommendations may be different tomorrow.

At UR Medicine Thompson Health, Kristen Bloom, director of infection prevention, said Thompson “has brought together a multidisciplinary team to monitor, plan and prepare. We follow all guidance set forth by the NYS Department of Health and the CDC and will continue to do so. We are constantly monitoring the outbreak and will adjust our response accordingly as the situation changes.”

The health system’s comprehensive policy outlines procedures to triage, diagnose and isolate suspected coronavirus patients, and provides guidance for providers and staff who will provide care or come into contact with the patients. They also screen every patient for symptoms and travel history at all points of entry to the hospital and its practices.

They follow, “identify, isolate and inform.” This is best practice, and has been in place since Ebola.

For those working at the health facilities, “practicing good hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette is the best protection against influenza and other respiratory infections such as coronavirus,” said Bloom. “We’re reinforcing this throughout our health system, keeping our staff members up to date and ensuring they remain vigilant in following standard precautions. It’s important to note that these precautions are always in place and, as stated above, our approach is to identify and isolate a patient when they first walk through the door. That is the best protection for our staff and for our community.”