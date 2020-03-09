First Baptist Church of Penfield, 1862 Penfield Road, will host a flapjack benefit breakfast to benefit a house build through Flower City Habitat for Humanity from 8 to 10 a.m. on March 21.

The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes with maple syrup, scrambled eggs and sausage for $6. Donation and volunteer opportunities are available. Call (585) 586-2876 or visit fbpenfield.org for information.

First Baptist’s pancake breakfast on April 11 will include an Easter egg hunt at 9 a.m., which will be held rain or shine.