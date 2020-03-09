The Community-Supported Agriculture Fair offered by the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County will run from 2 to 5 p.m. on March 21 at Abundance Co-Op, 571 South Ave., Rochester.

Representatives from area farms will present their CSA information, which provides access to locally grown produce and other agricultural products. Attendees can talk to farmers, learn about their growing practices and CSA models, and select the farm that best suits their needs.

The CSA model encourages a close relationship between the farm and its members. Community members support a local farm by providing an upfront commitment to buy its produce. This money goes directly to farmers to make investments such as new seeds or technology upgrades.

CSA models vary from farm to farm. Some provide members with a farm life experience, inviting them to work in the field for a few hours each week. Others deliver full- or half-share packages to a drop-off location for members to pick up.

Payments also vary, as some farmers require full payment upfront and others offer a pay-as-you-go system.

Fair admission is free. The event includes a craft beverage tasting. Visit bit.ly/3336fcx for information.