The Cobblestone Players will present “Bye Bye Birdie” at 7 p.m. on March 20 and 27, and 2 p.m. on March 21-22 and 28-29 at the Cobblestone Theatre, 1622 state Route 332, Farmington.

“Bye Bye Birdie” is the story of 1958 fictional rock ‘n’ roll star Conrad Birdie. The teen idol is drafted into the U.S. Army, leaving his fans in uproar as they wonder what they will do without their beloved Birdie.

Birdie’s agent and songwriter, Albert Peterson, plans a farewell performance on “The Ed Sullivan Show” to feature Birdie singing his latest song “One Last Kiss.” Peterson, desperate for publicity, is hoping to make enough cash to save his company, Almaelou Records.

With music reminiscent of Elvis and Frank Sinatra, the tunes of “Bye Bye Birdie” contains a mix of familiars like “Put on a Happy Face” and “Kids,” lush ballads (“Baby, Talk to Me”), and satirical numbers (“Spanish Rose”).

“This production has been so much fun to bring to life,” director Helana Brasley said. “Our cast depicts these classic characters beautifully and our pit trio creates the ambience needed for a rock ‘n’ roll show. We want to take folks back in time to swoon for our heartthrob and help us say bye-bye to Birdie.”

Call (585) 398-0220 or visit cobblestoneartscenter.com for information.