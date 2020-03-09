Registration is open for the Lifetime Assistance Airport Games, which will return with an ‘80s theme for its 21st year at 5 p.m. on June 12 at USAirport Hangar, 1299 Scottsville Road, Rochester.

The Airport Games is Lifetime’s largest fundraising event of the year, and includes the USAirports 5K run/walk, Flower City CrossFit 5K, kids games and Fun Run, inflatable obstacle course, live entertainment, drinks, food trucks, and raffle prizes.

Lifetime is seeking to raise $100,000 at this year’s Games. All funds benefit health and wellness programs, educational advancement opportunities, technology, essential adaptive lift and transfer equipment, and Special Olympics training.

Sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting Jamie Rada at jamie.rada@lifetimeassistance.org or (585) 784-5002.

Registration costs $25 for either 5K in advance or $30 at the event. The Kids Fun Run is $5. Visit lifetimeassistance.org/airport-games for information.