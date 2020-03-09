Rochester Museum & Science Center recently recognized local educators and organizations making a difference and exciting the community about opportunities in science, technology, engineering and math at the RMSC STEM Awards.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello attended the awards to congratulate the recipients and finalists for helping prepare young students for the future.

“The world is changing, so the way we are educating and inspiring our kids has to change and adapt,” Bello said. “RMSC and educators are grabbing that spark, and encouraging young people to grow, change and think outside of the box.”

Adam Frank, professor of astrophysics at the University of Rochester, was the keynote speaker for the award ceremony.

“Rochester should be celebrated for what it has done and recognized for what it can do,” he said. “The power this place has in terms of STEM is remarkable. RMSC, the universities and the tech companies we have here show that.”

STEM Catalyst awards recognize organizations or individuals that develop and encourage an environment that promotes innovation in science and technology, or utilize science and technology to form a lasting impact on Greater Rochester.

Catalyst awards went to Tom Battley and Rochester Regional Photonics Cluster in the optics/photonics/imaging category, Impact Earth for sustainability/agriculture/food production, and Aldon Corp. for software/manufacturing and technology (including coding, robotics and gaming).

STEM Education awards are presented at elementary, secondary and university levels to recognize innovative teaching in STEM education. Educators and administrators are recognized for innovation in inspiring students to understand, appreciate and apply STEM concepts from pre-K through higher education.

The 2020 recipients are Blaine Broughton from Fred W. Hill Elementary School at the pre-K-6 level, Pathways Technology Early College High School and Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES at the 7-12 level, and Women in Computing and Rochester Institute of Technology at the higher education/adult education level.