Blackfriars Theatre, 795 E. Main St., Rochester, will highlight 20th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt on March 27-April 11 in “Silent Sky,” the fifth show in its 70th anniversary season.

Leavitt wasn’t allowed to touch a telescope or express an original idea while working at the Harvard Observatory in the early 1900s. Women were tasked with charting stars for a renowned astronomer, who calculated projects in “girl hours” and wouldn’t listen to their theories.

“Silent Sky” explores a woman’s place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries, when women’s ideas were dismissed until men claimed credit for them. The dedication of Leavitt and her peers changed the way the world understands the heavens and Earth.

Tickets cost $28.50-$36.50. Call (585) 454-1260 or visit blackfriars.org for information.