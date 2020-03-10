Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Brighton

Carwyn Collinsworth, of Brighton, was named to the fall 2019 dean's list at Stony Brook University with a 4.0 GPA.

Fairport

Olivia Caraccio, of Fairport, recently participated in the 19th annual Dance Marathon at Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio. This year’s event raised over $19,000 for the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatrics AIDS Foundation.

Shannon Chow, of Fairport, will spend spring break serving others on a mission trip through Cedarville University in Ohio. Six trips will care for residents of Atlanta, New York City, Salt Lake City, Pittsburgh, Memphis and Washington, D.C.

Mikhail Potapenko, of Fairport, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s commendation for part-time students at the University at Albany. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.25 GPA for their first semester and a 3.5 GPA in subsequent semesters.

Margaret Prokop, of Fairport, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Rhode Island. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credits and earn a minimum 3.4 GPA.

Pittsford

Nick Dominic, of Pittsford, recently was named the North Eastern Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week for men’s lacrosse. The SUNY Cobleskill junior picked up a game-high 15 ground balls and crossed six turnovers in the team’s season-opening 7-5 loss to Elmira College.

Caitlin Fitzsimmons, of Pittsford, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at John Carroll University in Ohio. The senior softball player earned a 4.0 GPA.

Connor Fitzsimmons, of Pittsford, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead. Fitzsimmons is a freshman in the physician assistant program.

Natalie Hammer, of Pittsford, was named to the fall 2019 honor roll at the University of Kansas. Hammer studies in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences.

Anne Vasaturo, of Pittsford, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Rhode Island. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credits and earn a minimum 3.4 GPA.

Rochester

Matthew Pennica, of Rochester, recently participated in the 19th annual Dance Marathon at Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio. This year’s event raised over $19,000 for the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatrics AIDS Foundation.

Erik Smisloff, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s commendation for part-time students at the University at Albany. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.25 GPA for their first semester and a 3.5 GPA in subsequent semesters.

Kevin Voltz, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.4 GPA. Voltz received a Presidential Scholarship.