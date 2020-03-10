Former Newsweek White House correspondent Tom DeFrank grew up in rural Texas, was weaned on baseball and country music, and still turns wistful over a folk song about singing cowboy Roy Rogers. “Memories, like heroes,” it says, “they never grow old.”

In Tom’s, which was my, America, baseball was the national game. No other sport came close. Moreover, its heroes mimed the age’s pulse — in George Will’s term, the pastime “perfectly congruent with an era”: here, the 1950s and early ‘60s.

One such exemplar, Johnny Antonelli, died recently at 89, his life rich and full: Born and raised in Rochester, New York, he learned early from immigrant parents a salute to the flag, catch in the throat, anything is possible Americanism. The left-handed pitcher had five high school no-hitters, averaging two strikeouts an inning — worthy of a major-league draft, except that it only began 17 years after his 1948 graduation.

With bad weather cutting spring ball to seven games that year, Antonelli, needing to display his pre-draft “Bonus Baby” arm, had to audition by pitching a semi-pro exhibition 17-strikeout no-hitter before a “jury” including nine scouts. Wowed, the Boston Braves made him a $52,000 “Baby,” his 12-year career tying a 126-110 record and 3.34 earned run average. He cracked the National League All-Star team six times, won Game Two of the 1954 World Series, and relieved to save its final — the Giants’ four-set sweep showing how the pastime absorbed the culture.

“Our national life used to come together [in the Series],” said TV’s “Brooklyn Bridge” creator Gary David Goldberg. “Everyone followed the game” — even regular season. Debuting July 4, 1948, Antonelli braved jibes by irate Boston veterans, their salaries lower than his bonus. Later dealt to the Giants, he peaked in 1954: an NL-best 2.30 ERA, .750 win pct., and six shutouts, adding a 21-7 record. In 1961, he hurled for the Indians and Braves — then, travel-weary, retired and returned to Upstate New York, having never left.

In 1955, Johnny used his $8,750 winner’s share of the 1954 Series to become the exclusive Rochester-area Firestone tire dealer, forging a chain of 28 stores bearing his name in New York. His offspring were almost as numerous: four children, 12 grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. Even strangers saw Johnny take any chance to remove his 1954 World Series ring and say, “‘You want to try this on?’” said 2012 “A Baseball Memoir” collaborator Scott Pitoniak. He was “so generous like that and thrilled when people asked him for an autograph.”

The Giants’ No. 43 was among many mid-century players who seemed extended members of our family. In 1954, Willie Mays made the Series’ all-time most memorable catch and throw — off Vic Wertz, over his shoulder, back to the plate. “If somebody came up … and hit .450, stole a hundred bases, and performed a miracle in the field every day,” said manager Leo Durocher, “I’d still look you in the eye and say Willie was better.”

Early in 1960, another great hitter was waiting for his Cardinals’ team bus outside a Milwaukee hotel when a fellow Democrat came up and shook hands. “I’m Jack Kennedy,” the presidential candidate, 42, told Stan Musial, 39. “They tell me you’re too old to play baseball and I’m too young to be president, but maybe we’ll fool them.” They did.

Ted Williams’ boyhood dream was to “walk down the street and have people say, ‘There goes the greatest hitter who ever lived.’” No. 9 made it. In 1941, “The Kid” became the last big-leaguer to hit .400 for a season: .406. In 1960, at 42, my father’s hero retired, with a home run in his last time at bat — John Wayne in baseball woolies.

Mickey Mantle spoke for much of a generation — Baby Boomer, born 1946-46 — who shared Teresa Brewer’s song, “I love Mickey.” In 1953, he hit the first “tape measure” homer — 565 feet. The switch-hitter also homered an American League record 10 times left- and right-handed in a game. Said Yankees teammate Yogi Berra: “I think you’d call him amphibious.”

Author William Manchester called the 1950s as “an uncomplicated, golden time” for much of America. To those who treasured it, it would “be remembered as an uncomplicated, golden time, mourned as lost childhoods are mourned and remembered, in nostalgia, as cloudless.” Baseball’s glamor boys and bit players made it “our game, bub, and don’t you forget it.”

An abiding cause was how its leading lights — Jackie Robinson, Berra: a hundred more — felt they owed baseball, not that it owed them. In 1989, after a presidential event on the South Lawn of the White House, Musial, 68, strode into the crowd, braving 97-degree heat to sign children’s autographs for an hour while younger current big-leaguers rushed inside. Johnny Antonelli’s parents, like Stan the Man’s, raised their son right. It showed.

Curt Smith is the author of 17 books, including his most recent, “The Presidents and the Pastime: The History of Baseball and the White House.” He is a former speechwriter to President George H. W. Bush, Associated Press “Best in New York State” radio commentator, and senior lecturer of English at the University of Rochester. He writes twice monthly for Gatehouse Media Newspapers. Email: curtsmith@acc.net.