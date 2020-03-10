Elizabeth Wende Breast Care recently opened an office at 55 Barrett Drive, Suite 300, in Webster.

This office provides an alternative location for patients needing their routine screening mammograms and breast ultrasounds, especially those living north of Rochester and in Wayne County.

Based in Brighton, EWBC also has locations in Batavia, Carthage, Greece, Geneseo and Victor. All officers offer 3D mammography with same-day results.

Major health organizations, including the American Cancer Society, recommend that women should be screened annually starting at age 40. Visit ewbc.com for information.