The Genesee Valley Penny Saver has been a family affair since 1948. In January 2020, the Fairport-Perinton Chamber of Commerce recognized it as Business of the Month.

The publication started in an Avon garage owned by Roger and Jane Harrison. Their children are active in the business, with Steve Harrison as publisher and Kim Dougherty as vice president. The business outgrew the garage space and now occupies four locations. Avon is still the hub and home to the largest of the four. It is in Avon that the papers are printed.

Daria Reitknecht, ad consultant, has served the Penny Saver for eight years.

“Print is the most trusted form of media,” Reitknecht said, who told the story of a nonprofit group that ran ads for 52 weeks on different advertising channels. The Penny Saver earned the greatest results.

The Genesee Valley Penny Saver has been No. 1 in the state for five consecutive years as a free community paper. It prints 10 papers reaching over 132,000 homes in the region, publishes an online presence with each paper, and manages Penny Lane Promotional Products and Penny Lane Printing.

The paper recently acquired a digital printing press, allowing it to print newsletters, programs and other books. 2020 will usher in six editions for its full-color Home magazines for Webster-Penfield, Greece and Pittsford-Brighton. Visit gvpennysaver.com for information.