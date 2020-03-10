Mendon Public Library, 22 N. Main St., is displaying photographs of the Finger Lakes by Kris Knight, who recently moved back to the area after living in northern California for 30 years.

Knight also exhibits her work at Artizanns in Naples and Naples Public Library. Her photos showcase what can be done with high dynamic range photography using her camera and multiple shots taken in varying exposures.

“A while back, I took a photography class with Jim, of Montanus Photography,” she said. “Right away, I saw improvements in my work. It’s been fun to get out, see the beauty that surrounds us in all seasons and catch the colors.”

When she’s not out working on photography, Knight is the events manager at Sonnenberg Gardens in Canandaigua. Email krisknight1@mac.com for information on her work.