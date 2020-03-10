Poet, filmmaker and speaker Max Stossel will speak on how technology affects, influences and makes addicts of users on March 31.

Stossel ran social media for multinational brands and later worked for a social media company, where he designed some of the same notification structures to distract people that he now criticizes. He speaks with students, parents and educators to provide an insider’s perspective on the role of technology in schools and society.

Now the head educator for Center for Humane Technology, an organization of former tech insiders and CEOs dedicated to realigning technology with humanity’s best interests, Stossel will present “We’ve Been Sneaking Into Your Brains” to Webster Schroeder and Webster Thomas high school students during the school day. He will illustrate specific ways technology is designed to be addictive and distracting, provide tools to help combat these designs, and open a discussion about the impact of cellphones and social media on users’ lives.

Stossel will hold a public talk at 7 p.m. in the Webster Schroeder Auditorium, 875 Ridge Road. “Education in the Age of Distraction” is similar to his morning presentations to the students. In it, he gives an overview of how students are using social media, and gives recommendations on how to improve focus and diminish distraction in learning environments. The keynote ends with open space to discuss what’s working and not working in classrooms and households.

Call (585) 216-0123 or email joe_montemaro@webstercsd.org for information.