Hundreds of anglers are expected in Powder Mills Park on April 1 for the annual Riedman Foundation Trout Derby to benefit the Fish Hatchery.

The all-ages derby event from 7 a.m. to noon. The Bank of America Angler Award comes with $500 and acknowledgement on a plaque at the Hatchery building on Park Road in Pittsford.

“The Fish Hatchery at Powder Mills Park brings families together to enjoy opening day of trout fishing,” said Colleen Matteson, Rochester market president for Bank of America. “This tradition would not be possible without the Riedman family. Their generosity has allowed Rochester to preserve and maintain this hidden gem enjoyed by the Rochester community.”

The youngest award winner was 5-year-old Gavin Murray, of Webster, who reeled in a 10-pound trout in 2015. Other recipients were John Cufari, of Pittsford; Eddie Crompton, of Rochester; and Collin Humphrey and Douglas Scharett, of Scottsville.

Registration costs $5 and is required by March 23. Call (585) 586-1670 or visit fishpowdermill.org for information.